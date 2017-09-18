Auburn QB Sean White dismissed from team after arrest - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn QB Sean White dismissed from team after arrest

Sean White (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office) Sean White (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has released a statement confirming the dismissal of backup quarterback Sean White from the football team following a weekend arrest for public intoxication.

Malzahn released a statement through the university's athletic department that reads:

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn. He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best.”

White, a junior business major from Boca Raton, Florida, was the Tigers' backup QB after losing the starting position to transfer QB Jarrett Stidham at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Shortly after Stidham won the job, White tweeted his support.

He's made just a single tweet, unrelated to football, since that time.

White didn't see any playing time in the first three games of the  2017 season due to a suspension on Sept. 2, just before the season opener against Georgia Southern. The reason for the suspension was never released.

White started his Auburn career in 2014 as a redshirt third QB.

In 2015 he started five games in the middle of the season, becoming the first Auburn QB to start an SEC game since 1999. He was injured in the Tigers' game against Arkansas.

In 2016 he played in 11 games with 10 starts and led the SEC in completions at 64 percent. He broke his arm in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

White found himself limited in the most recent spring practice due to injury and lost the QB job to Stidham on Aug 14.

Hours after Auburn's Saturday's 24-10 homecoming win over Mercer, White was arrested next door to the Auburn Police Department around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and booked on a charge of public intoxication. He was later released.

Auburn's athletics department released a statement Sunday indicating Malzahn was aware of the arrest and was "gathering facts" and would "handle this appropriately".

White has not released any public statement regarding his dismissal.

