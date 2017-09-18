Auburn University trustees vote to sell fisheries property

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Trustees have authorized Auburn University to sell a property currently used by the School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the university's associate vice president for facilities, Dan King, told the trustees at a meeting Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has expressed interest in the roughly 54-acre property as part of a desired expansion of its fisheries research program. King said the College of Agriculture has used the site on the south side of town for research since it was donated in 1996, but has lately consolidated its fisheries function at North Auburn.

The board voted to authorize the sale, exchange or lease of the property with the USDA, but said they could pursue other entities for an agreement, as well.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

