Auburn University trustees vote to sell fisheries property

VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.More >>
VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.More >>
Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd says it would generate more than $700,000 for county schools.More >>
Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd says it would generate more than $700,000 for county schools.More >>
Trustees have authorized Auburn University to sell a property currently used by the School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences.More >>
Trustees have authorized Auburn University to sell a property currently used by the School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences.More >>
All high school students and parents are invited to the Jr. League of Montgomery's 33rd annual College and Career NightMore >>
All high school students and parents are invited to the Jr. League of Montgomery's 33rd annual College and Career NightMore >>
Auburn High School teacher, Dr. Blake Busbin, is the 2017 Alabama History Teacher of the Year, and has been now been named one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 National History Teacher of the Year Award.More >>
Auburn High School teacher, Dr. Blake Busbin, is the 2017 Alabama History Teacher of the Year, and has been now been named one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 National History Teacher of the Year Award.More >>
The Montgomery Public Schools has postponed four community meetings it had scheduled in partnership with the Southern Leadership Youth Development Institute.More >>
The Montgomery Public Schools has postponed four community meetings it had scheduled in partnership with the Southern Leadership Youth Development Institute.More >>
Alabama has yet to officially start searching for Alabama’s next state superintendent. Ed Richardson will act as the interim state superintendent until a replacement for Michael Sentance is found.More >>
Alabama has yet to officially start searching for Alabama’s next state superintendent. Ed Richardson will act as the interim state superintendent until a replacement for Michael Sentance is found.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has selected former superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson to serve as interim following the approval of the resignation of Michael Sentance.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has selected former superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson to serve as interim following the approval of the resignation of Michael Sentance.More >>
The Alabama Education Association, Alabama’s teacher’s union, filed a complaint against Montgomery Public School intervention officials Wednesday, and a judge granted them a temporary restraining order.More >>
The Alabama Education Association, Alabama’s teacher’s union, filed a complaint against Montgomery Public School intervention officials Wednesday, and a judge granted them a temporary restraining order.More >>
Ten Montgomery Public Schools students have been tapped as among the 16,000 Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.More >>
Ten Montgomery Public Schools students have been tapped as among the 16,000 Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.More >>