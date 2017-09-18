Former ADECA director lands contract with Lowndes County

Byard during an interview on his years at ADECA. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Jim Byard, the former director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), has a new job.

Monday, the administrator for the Lowndes County Commission confirmed Byard has signed a contract with the Lowndes County Economic Authority.

The one-year contract is valued at $65,000. Details of the contract were not immediately available.

Byard served as head of ADECA for six years under the administration of Gov. Robert Bentley, the longest tenure in the department's history. His tenure came to an end in May, shortly Kay Ivey assumed the governorship.

Prior to his time at the state level, Byard was the mayor of Prattville.

