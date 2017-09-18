Property tax renewal up for vote In Lowndes County

Lowndes County voters will get a chance to vote a 7 mills property tax renewal on Dec 12, a move that the Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd says would generate more than $700,000 for county schools.

Voters decide on the renewal every 25 years. The last vote came in 1992.

Annie Marshall, a longtime property owner in Lowndes County, admits she's undecided on how she'll vote.

