ESPNU to broadcast Troy at No. 23 LSU Sept. 30

The Troy Trojans are set to take on the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Sept. 30. The game, which is slated for 6 p.m., will kickoff on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

According to Troy officials, this will be the third meeting between the two schools. The last time the two teams played each other was in 2008. During that game, the Tigers pulled out a narrow victory, 40-31.

In 2004, LSU won again but only by a narrow margin, 24-20.

The game against LSU is one of at least four games nationally televised for the Trojans this season. Troy officials say along with the season opener at Boise State and LSU, the future games against South Alabama and Idaho will also be broadcast to a national audience.

