Elmore County murder suspect pleads guilty before trial

An Elmore County murder suspect pleaded guilty Monday just before his trial was to get underway.

Malik Johnson was in Elmore County District Court where he admitted to killing 26-year-old Stephvon Adams in December.

Johnson's previously apologized to the victim's family and confessed in court during a hearing in January.

According to a confession he made to officials, Johnson said he and Adams were inside a vehicle when they got into an argument over money. Several shots were fired at Adams, who was sitting in the driver's seat. Adams was able to get out of the vehicle, but Johnson said he then slid over the vehicle's console and into the driver's seat before running over the victim.

Adams' body was found near in the county near Tallassee on Hwy. 229 on Dec. 17. He'd been shot multiple times.

Johnson's age prevented a capital murder charge. He'll be sentenced in late October.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.