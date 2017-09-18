New data shows AL teen, child deaths down but child poverty still high

You probably already know that certain healthy lifestyle behaviors can reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, but is any one behavior more important than the others?

You probably already know that certain healthy lifestyle behaviors can reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, but is any one behavior more important than the others?

Women who develop pre-eclampsia earlier in pregnancy may be at increased risk for heart problems soon after giving birth, a new study finds.

Women who develop pre-eclampsia earlier in pregnancy may be at increased risk for heart problems soon after giving birth, a new study finds.

When pop star Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that she had a kidney transplant, she put the autoimmune disease lupus in the spotlight.

When pop star Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that she had a kidney transplant, she put the autoimmune disease lupus in the spotlight.

The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.

The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.

Nearly 25 million U.S. workers now have high-deductible health plans

Nearly 25 million U.S. workers now have high-deductible health plans

A growing number of children and teens are turning up in U.S. emergency departments dependent on opioids -- including prescription painkillers and heroin, a new study finds.

A growing number of children and teens are turning up in U.S. emergency departments dependent on opioids -- including prescription painkillers and heroin, a new study finds.

More U.S. kids landing in ER with opioid addiction

More U.S. kids landing in ER with opioid addiction

VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.

"The databook provides a benchmark and a roadmap for understanding what issues are facing Alabama’s children," Rhonda Mann, the Policy and Research Director of Voices for Alabama’s Children, says.

Some positive news, data shows more than 96 percent of children across the state are covered by some type of health insurance.

“Having children’s health covered by different ways, whether that is insurance through the employer, Medicaid for lower-income families... the CHIP program AllKids in Alabama, has gotten our numbers way up,” Mann explained.

Along with health insurance coverage, data shows that childhood deaths are down slightly and preventable teen deaths are down by 22 percent.

Mann says officials are also happy that lawmakers continue to invest in pre-K programs.

“We have 28 percent of 4-year-olds that have access to an early learning program,” Mann said.

Alabama’s pre-K is one of only six state programs to meet or exceed all 10 of the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) benchmarks. according to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. The Alabama program has also been shown to reduce achievement gaps by as much as 25 percent.

Mann says, however, the data on the state's pre-k program isn't all good.

“As I said, 28 percent have access and I’ll say the not great news is only 28 percent have access," she explained. "Lawmakers have continued to fund the program, but we need a lot more funding in order for all 4-year-olds in our state to have access.”

Mann says along with the low percentage of availability for the states’ pre-k program, child poverty continues to be high. At 27 percent, Mann says it is much higher than that of the rest of the nation.

Poverty impacts every single area of a child’s life: their health, education, and safety. While more funding can help with things like availability of pre-K funding, child poverty can be much more difficult to combat.

“Child poverty is a little more difficult because you are talking about trying to impact the family’s income,” Mann explained. “We have to make sure that jobs are where the people that are unemployed live or provide transportation.”

Mann also says with more technical jobs becoming available, Alabama has to make training for those particular jobs and skills sets more easily available.

Obesity is another issue facing Alabama's children. Children in low-income homes who are 2 to 4-years-old rank tenth in the nation in obesity and teens rank high on the scale as well.

2017 marks the 24th addition for VOICES, which is also celebrating its 25th year advocating for Alabama’s children.

“As we celebrate 25 years, we are celebrating the good news in child well-being as well as understanding that we still have a lot of work to do,” Mann said.

To read more on the 2017 Alabama Kids Count Data Book, click this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.