New data shows AL teen, child deaths down but child poverty still high

A growing number of children and teens are turning up in U.S. emergency departments dependent on opioids -- including prescription painkillers and heroin, a new study finds.More >>
A growing number of children and teens are turning up in U.S. emergency departments dependent on opioids -- including prescription painkillers and heroin, a new study finds.More >>
The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.More >>
The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.More >>
When pop star Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that she had a kidney transplant, she put the autoimmune disease lupus in the spotlight.More >>
When pop star Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that she had a kidney transplant, she put the autoimmune disease lupus in the spotlight.More >>
Women who develop pre-eclampsia earlier in pregnancy may be at increased risk for heart problems soon after giving birth, a new study finds.More >>
Women who develop pre-eclampsia earlier in pregnancy may be at increased risk for heart problems soon after giving birth, a new study finds.More >>
You probably already know that certain healthy lifestyle behaviors can reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, but is any one behavior more important than the others?More >>
You probably already know that certain healthy lifestyle behaviors can reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, but is any one behavior more important than the others?More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.More >>
VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Alabama's rate for uninsured children has plunged to a new low, and is well below the national average, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.More >>
Alabama's rate for uninsured children has plunged to a new low, and is well below the national average, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.More >>
Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday and sold over 4,700 boxes! The amount of money raised this year is still being calculated but organizers hope to know the totals soon.More >>
Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday and sold over 4,700 boxes! The amount of money raised this year is still being calculated but organizers hope to know the totals soon.More >>
Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday. The fundraiser is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good.More >>
Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday. The fundraiser is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good.More >>
Scientists at the University of Texas discovered something that has the potential to help fight the opioid abuse crisis growing in the United States.More >>
Scientists at the University of Texas discovered something that has the potential to help fight the opioid abuse crisis growing in the United States.More >>