Troy QB Silvers tabbed as SBC Offensive Player of the Week

While the Troy Trojans returned to class and began immediate preparations for Saturday's game against Akron, one of their own was honored as the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Senior quarterback Brandon Silvers, along with the win in Saturday's game against New Mexico State, was awarded the honor Monday.

Silvers completed 25 of 40 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 win. The senior from Orange Beach, Alabama, led the Trojans 50 yards on their first scoring drive, that resulted in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Damion Willis.

Silvers completed a flurry of clutch passes in critical situations. Late in the third quarter, leading 20-16 with the Aggies to making their offensive push, Troy made a push of their own.

Silvers turned to gold, completing a third-and-10 with an 11-yard pass to running back Jordan Chunn. Later on that drive, Silvers gold again, connected with Clark Quisenberry on third-and-12 to set up a critical fourth down. With head coach Neal Brown electing to go for it, Silvers on an option-read, elected to keep the ball and raced around the right end, breaking for a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Troy a 27-10 lead after the extra point.

On the young season, Silvers has thrown for 770 yards and a touchdown, but ranks fifth nationally in active career passing yards. According to Troy Athletics the senior has 8,164 yards in the air to pair with 55 career touchdown passes.

Silvers and the Trojans will take the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium this Saturday for a 5 p.m. clash with the Akron Zips.

