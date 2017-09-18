SLIDESHOW: 16 exotic birds rescued from Enterprise

Sixteen exotic birds worth approximately $7 million have been rescued from Enterprise. Originally the birds were rescued as a part of the Dothan Puppy Mill case.
History Channel zoologist Jack Hanna and his group have rescued the birds and are transporting them to the Columbus Zoo in Ohio.
