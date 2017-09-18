Kick time set for Troy, No. 23 LSU

An official kick time has been set for the Sept. 30 meeting between the Troy Trojans and No. 23 LSU Tigers.

In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two match-ups.

In both games the Trojans have had fourth quarter leads before eventually falling. In 2004, Troy fell to LSU 24-20, and 41-30 in 2008. In the 2008 meeting Troy led by a staggering 28 points, leading 31-3 before LSU closed the gap and took the lead in just 17 minutes of football action.

Future NFL players for Troy played in that 2008 matchup, including Super Bowl champion Jerrel Jernigan, Levi Brown, Sherrod Martin and DuJuan Harris.

The LSU game for the Trojans will mark one of four nationally televised games this season. The others include the season opener loss against Boise State on ESPNU, and future games against South Alabama (ESPN2) and Idaho (ESPNU).

