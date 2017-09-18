With LSU looming, Troy not overlooking Akron

It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.More >>
The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.More >>
After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has released a statement confirming the dismissal of backup quarterback Sean White from the football team following a weekend arrest for public intoxication.More >>
Auburn's back-up quarterback Sean White has been dismissed from the teamMore >>
A three-touchdown, 128-yard performance from Kamryn Pettway overshadows a five-turnover game for Auburn in their 24-10 victory over Mercer.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are looking for a bounce back this week as they return home to take on the Mercer Bears.More >>
After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.More >>
In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.More >>
Silvers completed 25 of 40 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 win. The senior from Orange Beach, Alabama, led the Trojans 50 yards on their first scoring drive, that resulted in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Damion Willis.More >>
Huntingdon and Tuskegee both saw their records improve to 2-1 on Saturday, while Alabama State remains winless on the young season.More >>
The Trojans opened their Sun Belt Conference slate on the road with a nail-biting victory over New Mexico State. A 27-24 victory, fell into the hands of the Trojans as they were able to hold on to the lead out in Los Cruces.More >>
