With LSU looming, Troy not overlooking Akron

After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.

Troy scored 34 in a win over Alabama State and then went on the road and put up 27 in a victory over New Mexico State.

Despite working out some of the kinks, that still isn't good enough for head coach Neal Brown. He says the Trojans need to be scoring more on offense if they want to compete throughout the year.

The Akron Zips are in town this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium and Troy is hoping this doesn't turn into a trap game for them with a trip to LSU in two weeks. If you ask Coach Brown, the Trojans shouldn't be overlooking any opponent.

"We laid such an egg at Boise, I don't think we are good enough to overlook anybody," said Brown. "We probably won't even talk about it. Our players might get asked about it. Honestly, the LSU game is the furthest thing from my mind. I'm worried about Akron because we play them this week. I'm worried about how we can continue to get our bodies better for that conference run."

The Trojans and the Zips will do battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

