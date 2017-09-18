With LSU looming, Troy not overlooking Akron - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

With LSU looming, Troy not overlooking Akron

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.

Troy scored 34 in a win over Alabama State and then went on the road and put up 27 in a victory over New Mexico State.

Despite working out some of the kinks, that still isn't good enough for head coach Neal Brown. He says the Trojans need to be scoring more on offense if they want to compete throughout the year.

The Akron Zips are in town this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium and Troy is hoping this doesn't turn into a trap game for them with a trip to LSU in two weeks. If you ask Coach Brown, the Trojans shouldn't be overlooking any opponent.

"We laid such an egg at Boise, I don't think we are good enough to overlook anybody," said Brown. "We probably won't even talk about it. Our players might get asked about it. Honestly, the LSU game is the furthest thing from my mind. I'm worried about Akron because we play them this week. I'm worried about how we can continue to get our bodies better for that conference run."

The Trojans and the Zips will do battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • With LSU looming, Troy not overlooking Akron

    With LSU looming, Troy not overlooking Akron

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 22:03:11 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.

    More >>

    After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.

    More >>

  • Kick time set for Troy, No. 23 LSU

    Kick time set for Troy, No. 23 LSU

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:16:02 GMT
    (Source: Troy University Athletics)(Source: Troy University Athletics)

    In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.

    More >>

    In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.

    More >>

  • Troy QB Silvers tabbed as SBC Offensive Player of the Week

    Troy QB Silvers tabbed as SBC Offensive Player of the Week

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:14:43 GMT
    Brandon Silvers loading up for a pass in Saturday's win over New Mexico State (Source: Troy Athletics)Brandon Silvers loading up for a pass in Saturday's win over New Mexico State (Source: Troy Athletics)

    Silvers completed 25 of 40 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 win. The senior from Orange Beach, Alabama, led the Trojans 50 yards on their first scoring drive, that resulted in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Damion Willis.

    More >>

    Silvers completed 25 of 40 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 win. The senior from Orange Beach, Alabama, led the Trojans 50 yards on their first scoring drive, that resulted in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Damion Willis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly