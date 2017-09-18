ALDOT plans resurfacing project on I-65 in Butler County

The Alabama Department of Transportation is starting a construction project on Interstate 65 in Butler County.

Starting Tuesday, commuters should expect lane closures from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day.

The ALDOT project will include resurfacing, leveling, and repainting along I-65 near the County Road 141 overpass to south of Beaver Creek and cable guide rail installation from the Conecuh County line to half a mile north of County Road 28.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through construction zones.

The $3.4 million project is being handled by Birmingham-based Midsouth Paving, Inc. and should be completed by the end of the year.

