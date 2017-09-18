Josh: Tracking Jose and Maria

The Summer of 2017 isn't going away without a fight. No, we're still feeling the hot, humid and sweaty weather pattern that makes me daydream of what it'd be like to move to Michigan for a few months. Plan on more of the same hot weather over the next few days; afternoon highs will stay in the 88-93 degree range for most of the next seven days...

WHAT ABOUT RAIN? This part of the forecast is also a very typical "Summer" weather pattern - each afternoon will feature randomly scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms form randomly and move erratically, so predicting exactly who will get rain and who won't on any given day is impossible. The best we can do is to give you some idea of coverage across the entire area. We think the coverage of rain is around 20% Tuesday, ramping up to around 40% Wednesday through Friday. Pretty typical.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Let's start with the good news - Lee is near the end of its journey; it will almost certainly degenerate into a cluster of storms later today or tomorrow. Jose is going to move north, then loop back towards the south. As it does, it will encounter increasing wind shear and cooler water temperatures, so it will likely lose its tropical characteristics and weaken into a "subtropical" or "extratropical" system.

The system that will have the greatest impact is Maria. It is already a major hurricane, Category 3 intensity, and it will likely strengthen more over the next 24 hours. It will directly impact the Lesser Antilles, then move towards, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas. Life-threatening weather is likely on those islands, and significant loss of life and property is likely due to Maria.

Every available shred of model data AND the overall weather pattern over North America suggest a turn to north and northeast BEFORE Maria reaches the Gulf of Mexico, Florida or the East Coast. It's still too early to write that in stone, but the early trends are encouraging and indicate no direct impact to the U.S. mainland. We will keep you posted.

