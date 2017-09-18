Justice rally in Houston County as capital murder trial begins

Frustrations continue over the handling of a high-profile capital murder trial now underway in Dothan. 10 years after his arrest, Kharon Davis' case will now be heard by a jury.

It's a day his mom, Chrycynthia Davis, says she waited too long to see.

"This has been a journey I wish no other family would ever have to embark on," Chrycynthia Davis said.

Davis is charged in the murder of Pete Reaves from 2007. Changes in judges and lawyers have been part of the delay.

During a rally held outside the Houston County Courthouse, representatives from the NAACP argued the delays violated Davis' rights.

"He has been denied a speedy trial. No one should sit behind bars for 10 years," said Patricia Mokolo, Communications Committee for the state NAACP.

The NAACP also says the delays rob the Reaves family of closure.

"The defendant's family is hurting. The city is hurting. The state is hurting because we're an example of what shouldn't be," said Keith Gray, Second vice president for the NAACP.

The defense and prosecution worked to seat a jury Monday and expect to begin presenting evidence Tuesday.

