Wiregrass Area Food Bank receives $3000 grant

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank in Dothan is being awarded $3000 in a surprise grant from the Central Alabama Community Foundation and the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation.

The grant is awarded to nonprofit organizations and only 30 will be given out this year.

The WAFB distributes food across six different Alabama counties including Houston, Henry, Dale, Geneva, Barbour and Coffee County. The food bank recently aided many Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The CACF was thrilled to award WAFB with this grant.

“The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is a vital agency to the community it serves,” said CACF president Burton Ward. “We’re fortunate to be able to help them. ”

