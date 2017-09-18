Search is on for Montgomery home invaders following new video

A brazen home invasion caught on a security camera of three men storming into a Montgomery home with guns drawn is now at the center of the search for the suspects.

It was a blatant act of violence, one guy kicking in the door and then raising his gun before charging in, followed by two others. All three of the home invaders wore masks, but authorities are hoping someone will recognize body language or something else that will give their identities away.

Also seen in the video is a woman who can be seen running out of the house as if to be escaping.

This happened back in October of last year, and the men all appear to be between 20 and 30 years old. All they got were some electronics and a smart phone.

They were last seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle with a distinctive dint on the rear driver's side door.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

