Proper precautions to take if encountering, bitten by snake

A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
The 1,215-page defense measure defies a number of White House objections, but President Donald Trump hasn't threatened to veto the measure.More >>
Senate Republicans are planning a final, uphill push to erase President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
Opelika residents have reported scam attempts being made on behalf of Opelika Power Services, and now the company is stepping in to put an end to the trickery.More >>
If you’ve used the chip in your debit card to check out at a store, you may notice it takes a few extra seconds to go through. But it’s definitely worth the wait! The technology happening inside the machine is helping shield you from hackers.More >>
U.S.AmeriBancorp, a bank that serves Florida and Alabama residents, has been bought by Valley National Bancorp.More >>
