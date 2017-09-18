Proper precautions to take if encountering, bitten by snake

Let’s say you’re walking through the woods and happen upon a snake, but you’re not sure if it’s venomous or not. What do you do?

Bryce McClintock with the Snake Removal Nationwide Service said he hopes you would walk the other way.

“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said McClintock.

He says there’s just not enough time to find out whether or not the snake is venomous, and that your best bet is to walk away.

“Normally I would not even recommend taking the chance. I would step away from the snake,” McClintock said.

But what if you don’t see the snake? That’s what happened to two girls in Chilton County. According to the Chilton County sheriff, they were bitten by a copperhead snake, one of the six venomous snake species native to Alabama.

“That’s the snake that I have trouble picking up while walking through the woods. Their coloration just blends in so well with the leaf litter they hide very easily,” said Chris Jaworowski, a regional extension agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, specializing in forestry, wildlife and natural resources.

Both girls were taken to the hospital, which is the first thing you should do if you’re ever bit.

“Don’t do any of the crazy things that used to be done. Don’t try to incise the bite, or use anything to suck the venom out, just stay calm and seek medical attention,” said Jaworowski.

He said snakes are pretty calm animals and won’t bother you unless you bother them.

“It’s not that snakes are out there hunting humans you know we just happen to be in their habitat and get too close to them,” Jaworowski said.

