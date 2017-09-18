Church congregations work towards building racial divides through new initiative

Bridging racial divides was the focus of an event held Monday night at St. James United Methodist Church in Montgomery. Building Bridges Together was hosted by a group clergyman hoping to facilitate a conversation about how to achieve unity here in the city and our country.

"Cast down your bucket where you are," were words spoken by Booker T. Washington on Sept. 18, 1895 during and exposition address, and was the theme behind a new initiative.

"It means wherever you are and whatever we are doing we can make things better," said Dr. Clifford Jones, Pastor of Greater Peace Missionary

Baptist Church.

Building Bridges Together brought together the congregations of St. James UMC and Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church as a symbolic gesture of unity.

"The whole reason behind this is because of the hatred, the unrest, and violence that exist in our country that's dividing us. We want to come together and consider ways to develop a hand of kindness and civility that we can offer to all people," said Rev. Walter Albritton, St. James United Methodist Church.

Clergymen supporting this movement believe this is just the first step in reaching a larger goal.

"I think the churches need to lead the way. White churches and black churches working together to solve the problems," said Dr. Lester Spencer, St. James United Methodist Church.

Behind the scenes there is work going on to establish special programming to help build these bridges.

"There is thought being given to creating an 'Alabama Clergy Core.' Where clergy of all faiths come together for civility respect engagement," said Toby Warren, Founder of National Leadership Center for Excellence.

There are already plans underway to launch a series of Building Bridges Together events across Alabama in 2018.

