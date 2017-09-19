Eric: Maria a monster but no issues in Alabama

Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>