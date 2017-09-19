Eric: Maria a monster but no issues in Alabama

Hurricane Maria is a CAT 5 with eyes on Puerto Rico & the U.S./British Virgin Islands. Maria made a direct landfall across the island of Dominica last night and sparse reports signal devastation. That's to be expected with a landfalling CAT 5, and similar devastation lurks for islands in the path ahead. Meanwhile, Alabama's weather remains very typical of late Summer with a hint of heat and a few afternoon storms...

TODAY: Temperatures will find their way into the lower 90s this afternoon as isolated thunderstorms develop.

Overall odds of getting wet today will be roughly one in three.

REST OF THE WEEK: We'll lose roughly a degree a day as the week progresses, knocking us into the upper 80s for highs by the end of the week. That's the ballpark we expect for the weekend too.

HURRICANE MARIA: While many of the same islands are taking another shot (Irma two weeks ago, Maria now), the paths of those two CAT 5s should not be identical down the line. While Irma took aim at Florida, models advertise a recurve for Maria. That would spare the United States direct impacts, but the exact track could still allow for more passive issues along the east coast.

As the progressive westward shift of Irma emphasized, these forecasts are not etched in stone several days out. But current evidence points to Maria avoiding the U.S.

