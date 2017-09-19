Special life-like device training doctors, nurses in pediatric ICUs

Caring for the sickest babies takes a special person. Now a very special infant is helping to train doctors and nurses in pediatric intensive care units.

What looks like a high-stress situation for the ICU staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, is really just pretend. The newborn they are caring for is an extremely life-like simulator whose job is to help train critical care staff before they handle a very real infant.

"This is wonderful for just kind of getting my feet wet," said Cardiac ICU nurse Brighton Barousse.

The simulator has a name: Super Tory. She cries, grimaces, tell nurses if her breathing tube is in too far, and whether she's not getting good blood flow to her extremities.

Simulators like Tory can also help train new parents whose babies need extra care.

Dr. Kiran Hebbar says the stress that comes with simulator training is key to a physician's development.

"That's important because that level of stress is really the difference between sitting in a classroom and answering a bunch of questions properly versus actually applying that theory to caring for someone's baby," said Hebbar.

Hebbar's also says Super Tory is turning this team of experts into an expert team able to help the most delicate little patients.

Super Tory is also functioning in hospitals in Orlando and Boston.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.