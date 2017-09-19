MFD donates more than $65K to Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Montgomery Fire Department presented the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a check totaling $65,900 on Tuesday.

The money, which was raised during the 2017 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, will go to benefit kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases. This will also support efforts for groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs like the MDA Care Center at UAB in Birmingham.

MDA officials say the donation will also send more than 65 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families at Camp ASCCA.

“The fire fighters of Montgomery Fire and Rescue have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said MDA Executive Director, Angie Jordin. “This year’s Fill the Boot was a success and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Montgomery community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”

According to MFD officials, firefighters took to the streets and storefronts, asking pedestrians, motorists and customers to make a donation. The Fill the Boot campaign has been a tradition for more than 60 years.

