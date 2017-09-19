Moore says 'reds and yellows' remark was about Bible song, not race

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is facing criticism after remarks he made during a campaign speech, but he says the reference to “reds and yellows” was from a popular children’s song and not about race.

The former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court was heard on video at a campaign speech saying "Now we got blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting."

Moore responded to the criticisms of his speech on social media late Monday by quoting the popular Bible school song “Jesus Loves the Little Children.”

Moore and his opponent Sen. Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday in Montgomery. They will face each other in a runoff election for the Senate seat on Sep. 26.

You can watch the campaign speech below:

