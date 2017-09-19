Ransomware attack on Montgomery County government computers continues

Nearly a day after Montgomery County government computer servers were targeted by a ransomware attack, work continues in an effort to get systems back online. The Montgomery County Commission confirmed the attack Tuesday morning but said it started around 5 p.m. Monday.

The computer system was still down Tuesday afternoon, said Montgomery County Chief Information and Technology Officer, Lou Ialacci, though he added his department is making progress.

"We're terribly sorry for this inconvenience," Ialacci said, "but no personal information has been compromised."

"Due to the attack, the county's system has been locked up and services the county provides will be impacted, in particular, the Probate Office," the commission stated.

The commission said the probate office is currently unable to offer any services regarding vehicle tags and registration, as well as business and marriage licenses. The county's revenue and district attorney offices are also impacted by the attack.

Ialacci believes the sheriff's office's computers will be much more operational by Wednesday, but the probate and revenue offices remain the same. He could not provide a timeframe on when the system will be fully functioning and back to normal.

The drivers' license system is still operational and the public safety 911 system is on an isolated network that has not been affected.

The FBI was contacted and has been working through the night on the issue, including trying to determine how the virus got into the system. The FBI believes it has an idea of the attack's origin but has not provided any details.

The commission has also contacted system providers including Akamai, Viper, Cisco Firewall, and Microsoft.

"We're not the first entity to go through this," Ialacci said. "We are working diligently to get things restored. We have multiple layers of security and we have a plan in place to repair and restore."

Crews are working to get the servers restored but are trying to be careful in order to keep the virus from leaking onto backup servers.

Ransomware attacks typically work by locking a computer system - not to steal data - rather to force a monetary ransom on reopening the system.

