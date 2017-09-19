Montgomery police officer placed on leave after menacing arrest

A Montgomery police officer has been placed on leave after being arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Officer James Stewart has been relieved of duty and has been placed on leave.

According to court documents, Stewart was charged with menacing in connection with an incident at an apartment complex on Stone Park Boulevard in Pike Road Sunday morning around 10:30.

According to an affidavit, the victim told investigators Stewart blocked the victim's vehicle with his truck and got out with a gun. The victim said Stewart tried to open the locked driver's door, ripped off the car door handle, pointed the gun at the victim and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

According to the victim, Stewart also smashed the gun against a window of the car and scratched it. The victim said he maneuvered his vehicle around Stewart's and left the apartment complex.

The Montgomery County Commission confirmed Tuesday morning that it is fighting a ransomware attack on the county's computer systems. As a result, Stewart's mugshot wasn't available.

Duckett says Stewart joined the police department in 2008, and his assignment is patrol.

