Malzahn: Kerryon Johnson returns, Byron Cowart leaves Auburn program

Tuesday brought a very informative press conference for Auburn ahead of their third-ever meeting with the Missouri Tigers.

Former No. 1 overall prospect, defensive tackle Byron Cowart has been granted release from the Auburn football team.

Head coach Gus Malzahn said Cowart came to him several times disappointed in his playing time before asking to quit the team.

"We wish him nothing but the best," Malzahn said.

Following backup QB Sean White's dismissal from the team on Sunday, Malik Willis has been elevated to the backup QB position. Malzahn is still looking into who will fill that third spot, stating "Ryan Davis is a possibility."

And running back Kerryon Johnson will return to the field this week after an injury he suffered back in Week 1. His presence will take a little of the workload off Kamryn Pettway.

