Georgiana School officials start first track team for students

It won't be long before Georgiana School students are able to hear the starter's gun as they burn up a track. The school recently started a track team and officials, as well as students, are excited!

What makes this story even more unique is the person starting it all; Butler County Public School Superintendent Dr. John Strycker. Strycker is a runner himself and credits the sport for pulling him through some dark times earlier in his life.

Georgiana School is K-through 12 and students couldn't be more excited. Strycker is convinced beyond any doubt another sport such as track will achieve its goal of introducing the love of running to students, keep them busy and perhaps earn a track scholarship to college.

Strycker says he noticed the speed of some of Georgiana's athletes during a recent high school football and got the idea of starting the team.

