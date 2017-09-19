Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Montgomery

A 28-year-old Montgomery man has died following a weekend traffic crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Shaun Thomas died Monday, two days after a two-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Atlanta Highway.

Thomas was driving a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle when, around 4:25 p.m., he collided with a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Thomas suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck were uninjured.

Accident investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

