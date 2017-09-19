See autumn foliage on a drive through Alabama's state parks

Cooler temperatures mean that Alabama state parks will soon be filled with rich autumn foliage.

The Alabama Tourism Department suggests following the Circle of Colors Trail along with an interactive map to kick off the fall season.

The Circle of Colors is a trail that will allow drivers to easily travel to every Alabama state park.

The interactive map predicts what weekends the leaves will begin to change color.

Both the trail and map will give Alabamians a chance to visit state parks when the scenery is at peak viewing.

Alabama travel has more information on fall events here.

