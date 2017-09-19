Judge Anita Kelly responds to JIC complaint

Montgomery County Family Court Judge Anita Kelly has responded to a complaint filed against her by the Judicial Inquiry Commission, citing lack of resources as an overwhelming cause for delays.

The Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint on Aug 15, citing Kelly for repeated violations of the Alabama Canons of Judicial ethics due to her alleged practice of unreasonable and unjustifiable delays in handling her family court docket. The complaint alleged Kelly missed statutory deadlines for rulings on critical family court matters.

Kelly’s defense rests on the lack of resources allotted for Montgomery’s Family Court, accusing the JIC of omitting information that is critical to a fair evaluation.

“Generally missing from the complaint (and ignored or discounted by JIC in its decision to charge Judge Kelly): the facts that Judge Kelly at all times has worked diligently to handle all her judicial business, as new case filings in the Montgomery County Family Court have soared, especially for Judge Kelly; state funding for the judiciary has been slashed; and numerous support positions in the Family Court critical to the efficient operation of the Court have been shed.”

Kelly’s response goes further, stating all three family court judges have consistently exceeded the statutory timeless related to petitions for termination of parental rights.

The response then points the finger at the Alabama Department of Human Resources, stating they made a complaint against her to the JIC for improper purposes.

“DHR’s complaint to JIC identified matters involving over 30 children and over 40 cases involving those children, raising a variety of gripes toward Judge Kelly ranging over a 3 to 5 year period. DHR’s allegations appeared to have been gleaned from a “full-court press” review of DHR’s cases assigned to Judge Kelly, i.e., from hundreds of dependency cases pending before Judge Kelly. DHR first submitted those complaints unsolicited to JIC by a letter dated August 1, 2014 in connection with JIC’s unrelated investigation of a single matter handled by Judge Kelly. JIC did not request any response from Judge Kelly to DHR’s complaints in 2014. DHR then recycled and slightly updated and expanded that list of complaints, in a letter to JIC dated

November 30, 2016. That recycled letter formed nearly all the basis of JIC’s “pattern and practice” investigation leading to these charges, at least as identified to Judge Kelly before the charges were filed.”

When asked for a statement, DHR Communications Director Barry Spear declined to comment citing the ongoing legal matter.

Kelly cited that she’s been assigned more cases than Montgomery County Family Court Judges Calvin Williams and Robert Bailey during each calendar year from 2013 through 2016.

“Although she had only nine more cases in 2013 than Judge Bailey, Judge Kelly otherwise had from a low of 73 to a high of more than 440 more new cases in a given calendar year than either of the other two judges. Judge Kelly has had 1,498 more new cases over the last four years than one of those judges (Judge Williams), and 458 more new cases during the same period than the other (Judge Bailey). “

Kelly also cites changes in the number of days and hours to hear juvenile cases and dependency cases, and lack of staff and funding to carry out the work. A manpower study reported the family court needed 46 employees to operate the offices, but it currently has 21.



“Compounding all these difficulties in prompt scheduling, hearing, completion, and decision of cases, including priority TPR petitions, are the state’s budget woes.”

Kelly sharply denies her role in losing the Department of Youth Services grant, citing lack of information on deadlines and responses, and confidence in the contract.

Kelly’s legal team also filed a motion to dismiss, denying most all allegations made against the family court judge. A phone status conference is scheduled or Thursday with all parties involved.

