Sarah Palin to campaign for Roy Moore in Montgomery

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin will campaign for Roy Moore in Montgomery Thursday.

Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Montgomery as part of the Great America Alliance bus tour, according to Moore's campaign.

The rally will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot at 300 Water St. Moore's debate with Sen. Luther Strange will be broadcast to the crowd, according to the campaign.

Conservative radio show host Matt Murphy will also be at the event. Murphy, Palin and Gorka will speak at the rally after the debate.

Strange and Moore will face off in a debate RSA Activity Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery at 5:30 p.m. The debate will available live on WSFA.com and the WSFA 12 News app.

The GOP runoff for the U.S. Senate seat is Sep. 26.

