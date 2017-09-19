I-65 northbound blocked near Verbena due to crash with injuries

Alabama State Troopers are working a crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Verbena.

The road is blocked near mile marker 200.

According to Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash involves a commercial vehicle, and there are serious injuries.

Traffic maps show significant backups.

Thornton is advising that motorists take an alternate route. U.S. Highway 31 can be used as an alternate route.

