I-65 NB reopens near Verbena after crash with injuries

Alabama State Troopers worked a crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Verbena Tuesday afternoon that blocked the road near mile marker 200.
According to Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash involved a commercial vehicle, and there are serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
