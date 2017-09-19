I-65 NB reopens near Verbena after crash with injuries - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers worked a crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Verbena Tuesday afternoon that blocked the road near mile marker 200. 

According to Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash involved a commercial vehicle, and there are serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

