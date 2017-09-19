AL, 40 other states demand docs from opioid manufacturers, distributors

The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.

Alabama's attorney general is among 41 AGs nationwide demanding documents from opioid manufacturers and distributors as they to stem a growing opioid abuse epidemic.

Tuesday, Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed his office is among the bipartisan group of AGs looking for an explanation of why opioid deaths have become an epidemic, both in Alabama and nationally.

The AGs have served investigative subpoenas to manufacturers including Endo, Janssen, Teva/Cephalon, Allergan, and their related entities, as well as Purdue Pharma. Distributors served with subpoenas include AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

"Opioid abuse has reached a crisis level in Alabama and in many portions of the country," Marshall said, "and earlier this year I joined with fellow attorneys general in investigating what role opioid manufacturers may have had in creating or prolonging the opioid abuse epidemic, and to establish the appropriate course of action to help solve this crisis.”

Opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999. In Alabama, there were over 700 deaths in 2015 and more than 33,000 nationwide that could be attributed to the epidemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Marshall was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to co-chair the newly-created Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council in August. The Council, which held its organizational meeting on Sept. 5, will examine the state’s opioid crisis and identify ways to reduce its harmful impact on Alabamians.

