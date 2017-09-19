AL, 40 other states demand docs from opioid manufacturers, distributors

A new European study finds that when the price of cigarettes rises, infant deaths decline.More >>
Nonwhite Americans are surrounded by more air pollution from traffic than whites are, a new study finds.More >>
Could some triathlon participants be pushing themselves too hard?More >>
A growing number of children and teens are turning up in U.S. emergency departments dependent on opioids -- including prescription painkillers and heroin, a new study finds.More >>
The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Alabama's attorney general is among 41 AGs nationwide demanding documents from opioid manufacturers and distributors as they to stem a growing opioid abuse epidemic.More >>
Senate Republicans are planning a final, uphill push to erase President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The East Alabama Medical Center is teaming up with Auburn University to provide blankets for babies during football season.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
Caring for the sickest babies takes a special person.More >>
VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
