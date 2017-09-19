Auburn releases 2018 football schedule

Auburn released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and it includes one neutral-site game. Auburn will also play 7 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and of course standing out is the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl meeting with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn will open its season in Atlanta against Washington on Sept. 1. The schedule is listed below with the home games in BOLD:

Sept. 1 vs. Washington (Atlanta, GA)

Sept. 8 Alabama State

Sept. 15 LSU

Sept. 22 Arkansas

Sept. 29 Southern Miss

Oct. 6 at Mississippi State

Oct. 13 Tennessee

Oct. 20 at Ole Miss

Nov. 3 Texas A&M

Nov. 10 at Georgia

Nov. 17 Liberty

Nov. 24 at Alabama

