Prattville car break-in turns to much larger investigation

The Prattville Police Department's search for a car break-in suspect has turned into a much larger-scale investigation. Police are looking for Quinton Bernard McKeithan, 19, one of two suspects who fled the scene of a car break-in around midnight.

Cpt. Jeff Hassell said originally the police department received a call about two other individuals in the area that came with a twist.

"Last night we did get a call right around midnight of a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood, northeast side of Prattville," Hassell said. "Our third shift patrol unit responded and was able to locate two suspects, take them into custody and determine that the vehicle they were in was actually stolen out of Auburn."

It was during the investigation of the two suspects that it was discovered they had broken into several cars. But that information only spawned new investigations into different matters.

"One of them was in possession of a stolen firearm from Montgomery," Hassell stated. "During that investigation, we discovered that there was a total of four suspects involved. Two were in custody and two had fled the scene."

Hassell said the break-ins didn't happen in just the one location, rather all over Prattville at different apartment complexes and neighborhoods.

It was at this step in the investigation that McKeithan was identified as a suspect. Soon afterward, warrants were signed for his arrest.

"We are still doing an investigation. We're hoping to have more charges pending on the juveniles and we've obtained nine felony warrants for (McKeithan)," Hassell said.

Hassell confirmed the vehicle McKeithan fled in was also stolen. He hopes to have the other suspect that fled with McKeithan identified and warrants obtained for his arrest within the next 24 hours.

Hassell doesn't believe the break-ins are something small, rather part of something much bigger.

"We believe it is a large-scale group. This is similar to another group we just recently made some cases on, and we believe they may be loosely associated, and those are charges being made in Montgomery and Prattville on that group."

When asked about the process of the break-ins, Hassell said it's easy.

"The biggest thing we're seeing is these kids are walking around and they're just shakin' door handles. What I mean by that is they're looking for an easy opportunity. All the crimes we're investigating currently in regards to the set of crimes last night were cars that were left unlocked."

There are currently four or five documented reports with the Prattville Police Department Hassell said, but the department is still receiving calls and is encouraging everyone involved to please contact the police as they're report could spawn other investigations.

"What we're asking is that, regardless of whether you had anything stolen, regardless of whether you're interested or not, if you know your car was broken into last night and you live here in Prattville, call us," said Hassell. "Let us make a report because your case here, there may be evidence from your case that could tie them into other cases."

People with information on whereabouts or vehicles broken into can call 334-595-5020.

