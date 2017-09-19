Troy residents worry for family members in Maria's path

Hurricane Maria is a CAT 5 with eyes on Puerto Rico and the U.S./British Virgin Islands. The storm made direct landfall last night, obliterating parts of Dominica and killing at least one person in Guadeloupe.

In Troy, Carla Casillas is watching for updates closely, fearing the worst. Casillas has lived in Troy for 6 years, but she and her husband are originally from Puerto Rico. Over the last several days she has been using FaceTime to stay up to date on how her mother and other family members are doing.

Right now Casillas' parents are waiting out the storm in their concrete home. While they have done what they can to get ready, Casillas doesn't believe anyone is truly prepared for the devastation Maria is expected to have on the island.

Casillas and her husband had planned to visit Puerto Rico in December, but they are having to halt those plans for now.

