Geneva County cuts ribbon on new career tech center, Gov. Ivey attends

Celebrations were held Tuesday at the newly opened Geneva Regional Career Tech Center. Gov. Kay Ivey was on hand for the ribbon cutting at the new state-of-the art facility for students in Geneva County.

"The entire state can look at what's been achieved here, take note, and I hope duplicate your efforts," said Ivey.

It's a first-of-its-kind program in the county.

"This is going to make a difference in the lives of children," said Rep. Donnie Chesteen.

"None of my friends were going to do it from my school, so I decided to be the brave one," said student Claire Crocker.

"We knew it could work here, but the kids are the brave ones for saying I want to try that," said Rhonda Stringham from Geneva City School System.

The 104 students enrolled have access to five career prep programs. Those programs include: automotive tech, education and training, aviation maintenance, health science and welding.

"It gives you a whole new horizon of what you want to do. It gives you a step up," said student Michele Tidwell.

Those programs match the needs of the local business industry.

"When we were creating the programs and designing the facility, we worked with those industries and business partners hand in hand to say, 'What kind of welding is it that you need?'" said Betsy Birdsong, Geneva County Schools Superintendent.

There is an application process to enroll in the program. Students spend half their day at the G-Tech center and the other half of the day at their home school.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.