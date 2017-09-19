City of Montgomery to enter next fiscal year without new budget

The Montgomery City Council was unable to vote on the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2018 at its meeting Tuesday night after a motion passed to reintroduce the portion of the budget that would increase lodging tax in the city by one percent.

The lodging tax was struck down at the council’s meeting on Sept. 5, preventing members from voting on the budget then. The deadline for the council to approve a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, was Sept. 20.

Because the Council could not vote on Tuesday, the city’s current budget will carry into the next fiscal year until a new budget is passed.

“The world will not come to an end. The city will still be open,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said. “We can operate…we will continue to operate. We did it before about 10 years ago.”

However, Strange said the people who will feel the impact of this are the nearly 2,700 city employees who would have received a merit raise under the new budget. Strange said nearly $400 million in the new budget allowed for merit raises for the first time in four years.

The council called a recess until Oct. 3, a regularly scheduled meeting, and plans to vote on a new budget then.

However, the proposed lodging tax increase is still causing controversy.

According to Mayor Strange, Montgomery sees about $1.3 million in tourism every night. He said a one percent increase would bring in $1 million of revenue to the city.

“If you’re coming here and using our sanitation, you’re using our streets, you’re causing us to have more police officers in downtown Montgomery because we get more, then it ought be shared responsibility with those who are using those services as opposed to our citizens,” Strange said.

However, Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Alliance President/CEO Mindy Hanan attended the council meeting with a group of hotel owners who are highly against a lodging tax increase.

“The main point is Montgomery’s lodging tax is already too high,”said Hanan. “It’s 17.1 percent. This would make it 18.1 percent. We’d be higher than New York City…higher than Los Angeles…it just places us out of the market.”

Hotel Owner Jay Patel said he feels the lodging tax is targeted every time the city budget needs funds because the people who will have to pay the tax aren’t in the area to speak out against it.

“The County did the same thing,” said Patel. “The mayor was originally the county commissioner and he was the first one to introduce the increase in County lodging tax.”

Patel said if the city increases lodging tax, the lodging industry will take a hit.

“When guests look at their bill, they look at the bottom line,” Patel said. “They look at the rate and the taxes; they don’t just look at the rate. We will have to cut the rates, our profit, to accommodate the guests. It will make it hard for us to compete with hotels in nearby cities that have such high taxes.”

According to Mayor Strange, the increase would average out to an increase of about 75 cents per night. However, to the ARHA members who attended Tuesday’s meeting, even that would add a burden to doing business.

