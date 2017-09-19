21-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Alex City

The Alexander City Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old was found shot dead inside a vehicle.

According to Chief Jay Turner, the victim has been identified as Devin Pope of Sylacauga. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the westbound shoulder of Highway 280 near McDaniel Storage on a call of a single-vehicle crash. While responding to the scene, dispatch told officers the driver appeared to have been shot.

When fire medics arrived on scene they confirmed Pope was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Turner says they also found evidence that the vehicle had also being fired into.

Little red and blue flags mark the spot where Pope left 280. Pope's vehicle went up on a small hill and came to a stop on a level ground mere feet from the highway.

No other details have been released at this time.

