Active death investigation on HWY 280 in Alex City, roads blocked WB

Active death investigation on HWY 280 in Alex City, roads blocke

ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

Alex City police are on the scene of an active death investigation on U.S. Highway 280 westbound.

Alex City Police Chief Jay Turner confirmed there were gunshots involved, and the roads near Tallapoosa Port are being blocked. Turner says traffic is being redirected near Washington Street.

