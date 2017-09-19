Apparent Alex City car crash turns to murder investigation

Red paint markers and blue flags mark the location of evidence in the case. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alexander City Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old was found shot dead inside a vehicle.

According to Chief Jay Turner, the victim has been identified as Devin Pope of Sylacauga.

Officers were initially responding to what they believed was a single-vehicle crash on the westbound shoulder of Highway 280 near McDaniel Storage and the Tallapoosa Ford dealership. While en route, dispatch updated officers that the driver appeared to have been shot.

When fire medics arrived on scene they confirmed Pope was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Turner says they also found evidence that the vehicle had also been fired into. A business owner in the area claims to have heard five gunshots.

Little red and blue flags mark the spot where Pope's vehicle left Hwy. 280, went up on a small hill and came to a stop on a level ground mere feet from the highway.

Police say they do not know of a motive for the shooting at this time, but police say they have some good leads and homicide investigators are figuring out the timeline of events.

This is Alex City's third murder in 2017. Two men were charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in January, and a suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of an Alex City High School student.

