Capital murder arrest made in Alex City shooting death

The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.

Nicholas Seth Harrison, 21, of Valley, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Denzel Pope, a Sylacauga resident. Pope's body was found inside a vehicle along U.S. Highway 280. He'd been shot to death.

Harrison was pulled over for a traffic stop by Dadeville police shortly after the shooting. He was initially arrested on traffic offenses and drug charges, but Dadeville police found physical evidence they believed connected him to the Alex City shooting.

Alex City police responded to Dadeville, impounded the vehicle and other evidence, conducted interviews with Harrison and then arrested him on multiple charges including capital murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and reckless endangerment.

Harrison was being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail on other charges at the time of his arrest.

According to Chief Jay Turner, officers were initially responding to what they believed was a single-vehicle crash on the westbound shoulder of Hwy. 280 near McDaniel Storage and the Tallapoosa Ford dealership. While en route, dispatch updated officers that the driver appeared to have been shot.

When fire medics arrived on scene they confirmed Pope was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Turner said they also found evidence that the vehicle had been fired into. A business owner in the area claims to have heard five gunshots.

Little red and blue flags mark the spot where Pope's vehicle left Hwy. 280, went up on a small hill and came to a stop on a level ground mere feet from the highway.

This is Alex City's third murder in 2017. Two men were charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in January, and a suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of an Alex City High School student.

