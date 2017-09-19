Death investigation underway in Alexander City

Alex City Police say a death investigation is underway following a possible shooting.

The investigation began on U.S. Highway 280 westbound. Police Chief Jay Turner confirms there were gunshots involved but no other information has been released.

Police initially blocked the roadway near Tallapoosa Port but this area has since been reopened.

We have reached out to the police department for more information. Continue to check back for updates.

