Alabama Power Junior Clinic held ahead of Guardian Championship

Wednesday, hundreds of local children will travel to Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail to participate in Alabama Powers Junior Clinic.

The kiddie golf session is the kickoff to this weekend's Guardian Championship. The championship tournament will feature Auburn and Alabama golfers, along with Montgomery natives Karlin Beck and Brooke Sansom.

The tournament, which is free to attend, will begin on Friday and end on Sunday.

Here is a basic schedule for the tournament:

Thursday, Sept. 21 - Guardian Pro-Am

Friday, Sept. 22 - First round of tournament.

Saturday, Sept. 23 - Second round of tournament.

Sunday, Sept. 24 - Final round

