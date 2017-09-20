Alabama Power Junior Clinic held ahead of Guardian Championship

The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.More >>
A new downtown dog park officially opens Wednesday morning at the corner of Coosa and Bibb Streets in Montgomery, at what’s known as Rotary Park.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The Montgomery County Commission says progress is being made to restore county government computer systems after a ransomware attack, but some systems remain offline.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Today hundreds of local children will travel to Robert Trent Jones Golf trail to participate in Alabama Powers Junior Clinic.More >>
In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.More >>
It won't be long before Georgiana School students are able to hear the starter's gun as they burn up a track.More >>
Auburn released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and it includes one neutral-site game. Auburn will also play 7 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and of course standing out is the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl meeting with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Tuesday brought a very informative press conference for Auburn ahead of their third-ever meeting with the Missouri Tigers.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.More >>
It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has released a statement confirming the dismissal of backup quarterback Sean White from the football team following a weekend arrest for public intoxication.More >>
