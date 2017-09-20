Downtown Montgomery pets have a new place to play

A new downtown dog park officially opened Wednesday morning at the corner of Coosa and Bibb Streets in Montgomery, at what’s known as Rotary Park.

“There are so many people moving to downtown, so many hotels in this area and people are traveling with their pets,” Jimmy Hill, President of Sunrise Rotary explained why a dog park was the right project for the space.

The City announced in May the space would be transformed into a dog park, but some work needed to be done before the dog park could be constructed.

“The first thing was drainage,” Hill said. “This area was a little low, so they had to put some drainage so all the water would run off in rain storms and we, obviously, put new grass down, to make it appropriate for dogs to play. Then put up the fencing to separate the large animals from the small.”



Forty pounds is the dividing line. Pets weighing more than 40 lbs. will be required to play on the large animal side, under 40 lbs. on the small animal side.

“Just for safety as much as anything else,” said Robert Price, Owner/CEO of Pet & Playground Products, the company that designed and constructed the dog park. Price’s company also installed a list of rules at the Entrance.

Picking up the pet waste that’s the biggest thing,” Price said. “Not only for sanitation but just to keep us from trampling in it when we use it.”

There are plans for the dog park to continue to evolve.

“This is phase one,” said Price. “There are three more phases to come,” Hill said.

At some point in the near future, agility equipment will be added.

“It will be proportionately sized,” Hill explained. Price added, “We’re just waiting on approval before we start adding equipment.”

