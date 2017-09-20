Woman shot Tuesday in Montgomery dies; homicide investigation opened

The Montgomery Police Department is opening a homicide investigation after the victim in a Tuesday night shooting died at an area hospital Wednesday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gibson Street.

The victim, 19-year-old Tashyrah Reid, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported to Jackson Hospital for treatment. She later died of her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and Duckett says at this time, no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

