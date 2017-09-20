Woman shot Tuesday in Montgomery dies; homicide investigation opened

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An argument between two men at a Selma housing complex escalated and sparked a shooting that left one of them and an innocent bystander seriously injured.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is opening a homicide investigation after the victim in a Tuesday night shooting died at an area hospital Wednesday.More >>
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A federal judge in Alabama has sentenced a Georgia concert promoter to more than 10 years in prison on drug charges.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for theft and using forged checks.More >>
The Prattville Police Department's search for a car break-in suspect has turned into a much larger-scale investigation.More >>
A local car dealership is struggling to stay open after a bizarre crime in broad daylight that was caught on camera. Three bandits carried out a plan to take a briefcase full of car titles.More >>
A brazen home invasion caught on a security camera of three men storming into a Montgomery home with guns drawn is now at the center of the search for the suspects.More >>
