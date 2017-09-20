Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery Police are investigating after a shooting left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gibson Street. At the scene, a woman was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and Duckett says at this time, no arrests have been made.

