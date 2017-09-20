Eric: Maria strikes Puerto Rico; Alabama weather stays quiet

Hurricane Maria made landfall over Puerto Rico this morning as a CAT 4 hurricane. The eye has now passed north of the island as we await reports on the damage that has been done. Meanwhile, our morning starts warm and quiet as we gear up for another hot late Summer afternoon.

MARIA: The mountainous terrain of Puerto Rico had an effect on the structure of the eye as it passes through the island. In only a few hour's time, the 20-mile wide eye collapsed and disappeared on satellite. Sadly, this had only a small beneficial effect on wind speeds, dropping them from 155 to 145 mph.

Maria will continue to ride the periphery of high pressure in the Atlantic, steering the hurricane NW before turning north. This turn would keep the hurricane from making a direct landfall along the United States coastline. However, the current official track in conjunction with the extended time frame makes this a situation that bears close watching along the east coast. It wouldn't take much of a westward shift to open the window to issues along the eastern seaboard. Stay tuned.

TODAY: Highs will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values up to 100 degrees, much like yesterday. This is hot stuff considering Fall starts Friday. Afternoon storms won't be as numerous as what we saw yesterday. That means a good number of you stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday's start of Fall coincides with highs dropping into the upper 80s, a trend we'll stick with through the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.