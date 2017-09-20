Progress in fight of ransomware on Montgomery County government computers

The Montgomery County Commission says progress is being made to restore county government computer systems after a ransomware attack, but some systems remain offline.

Hannah Hawk, Montgomery County Manager of Public Affairs, said a check with Chief Information and Technology Officer, Lou Ialacci, confirmed the sheriff's office dispatch was operating again electronically as of Tuesday night and that the jail's database would be up and running soon.

The next priority is to bring the probate office back online. Ialacci confirmed his department does have access to the system's backups and they have been restored.

Also impacted by the attack is the ability for businesses to submit tax filings. The deadline for tax return reporting and remitting for sales, consumers use, sellers use, gasoline, motor fuels, and lodging taxes is today, Sept. 20. However, penalties for late filing may be waived on a case by case basis, the commission said.

Taxpayers with questions are being asked to call the Tax and Audit Dept. at 334-832-1697 or email taxaudit@mc-ala.org.

The attack started Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. The FBI is investigating the attack but has not confirmed how it happened or who is believed to be responsible. No taxpayer or personal information was compromised during the attack, the commission said.

