Progress made fighting ransomware on Montgomery County government computers

The Montgomery County Commission says progress is being made to restore county government computer systems after a ransomware attack, but some systems remain offline.

Hannah Hawk, Montgomery County Manager of Public Affairs, said a check with Chief Information and Technology Officer, Lou Ialacci, confirmed the sheriff's office dispatch was operating again electronically as of Tuesday night and that the jail's database would be up and running soon.

The next priority is to bring the probate office back online. Ialacci confirmed his department does have access to the system's backups and they have been restored.

More details are expected later Wednesday morning.

The attack started Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. The FBI is investigating the attack but has not confirmed how it happened or who is believed to be responsible.

